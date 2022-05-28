Letter: Graduates, allow college to expand your horizons

Graduates, allow college to expand your horizons

Recently, at a religious service I attended, several high school seniors were honored as their graduation nears. At the end of the service, the pastor called them to the front of the church for a special blessing. I remember thinking what a heartfelt remembrance this blessing will hold for them in the coming days as they go off to start their adult lives.

Unfortunately, the message given to these impressive young people before that blessing was NOT one that was totally positive or accurate. The pastor informed them that college would be one of pending “indoctrination.”

For the millions of us who have experienced college life, nothing is further from the truth. College is the time you expand your horizons, meet an array of new people from all over the country and even the world and find your voice. You build upon all your prior knowledge to become a better informed citizen of the planet, capable of listening and debating various points of view amongst your peers. You grow.

College life is far from “indoctrination.” I agree with the pastor that our prayer for these beautiful, young intelligent people is to take with them their family and their faith.

I would add that they then be open to all that college has to offer to add to their life stories.

As the pastor also rightly concluded, we need them. They are the future. Congratulations and best wishes to all in the Class of 2022!

Jan Mart

Hickory