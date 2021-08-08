Letter: Government spending demands more scrutiny

Being a resident of Hickory, I must question the amount of money being spent and used by our county and our state. County and state residents should also wonder about these issues.

First the state question: Our lottery is supposedly for education, yet parents must provide nearly all supplies needed by their child for school. So what is the lottery money being spent on?

Now I read that a portion of the new sports gambling program's profits are to be used for education. If true, why is this necessary if the lottery is taking care of education expenses? Right?

Next question: I read the county is paying $20,000 per acre for 22 acres, for the dirt on that land to be used to cover up trash at the landfill. Twenty-thousand dollars an acre, really?

Next question: Also, the county is spending $35,000 to have four buildings on that same 22 acres, demolished and hauled away. Thirty-five thousand dollars for four buildings, really?

Next question: The county and the YMCA are spending a total of $81,000 to restore 500 feet of Cripple Creek on YMCA property. Is spending $81,000 for flood and erosion control, a good use of the money?

