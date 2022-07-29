Letter: Government leaders should take action on scam calls

How many calls do you figure you get in a day from scammers? I have recorded on my landline up to 30 a day. I do not answer the telephone if I don’t recognize the number. But out of curiosity I answered it one day and what was it? Voila! They were telling me that my student loan had better be paid up or they were going to issue a warrant for my arrest. My response to them was, “Bring it on down, baby. I’ll call my county sheriff and we’ll all meet in my driveway."

He hung up.

No. 1, I don’t have student loans. But I am so sick and tired of hearing about these criminal telemarketers and scammers. They may hit somebody who believes they are legitimate and will fall for the scam. This goes on all the time every day. Innocent people’s lives are being ruined by these criminals.

My question to our government is, why can’t you do something about this. And don’t give me this bull that you can’t do anything about it, because you can. It does no good to tell them that you are on the National Do Not Call Registry. It doesn’t faze them. They just sell your number to the next scammer.

What is our government officials doing about this? They claim their arm is in a sling. I don’t believe it. They don’t want to do anything about it, in my opinion.

Diane Blanton

Granite Falls