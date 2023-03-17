The Republican onslaught against abortions continues in the various states. However, the expansion of chemical abortions likely means that governmental prohibitions will never be completely successful. A more promising approach might be to drastically reduce demand.

Republicans have universally failed to make good on their bold promises to significantly expand resources available to women who elect to carry their pregnancy through to term. Lower income women have little prospect of help to nurture their children. Income assistance, daycare, transportation, housing, employment training and the like are in short supply, especially in rural areas. When women eschew abortion, they are often also choosing a substandard life.

The GOP General Assembly should establish Right to a Decent Life grants of $500 per month for women who choose birth over abortion. Then the governor should establish a state level task force to develop a comprehensive constellation of services to nurture moms and their newborns. Corresponding task forces would then be established in every county along the lines of the existing Child Fatality Task Forces. If we truly nurtured our our children, then abortion demand could be dramatically reduced.

When the GOP finally gets serious about expanding staple resources for low-income women, then many more unborn fetuses can be saved. The current level of ineffective government intrusion offers little hope of ending abortion, but it will squander a great opportunity to broaden real support for children.

William C. Crawford

Winston Salem