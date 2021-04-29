Letter: GOP lost its identity under Trump; it is time to reclaim our common sense

The comedian Lewis Black once said that the Democrats were the party of bad ideas while the Republicans were the party of no ideas. As a younger partisan I used to bristle at that notion, but the first 100 days of the Biden presidency have given it a ring of truth. While the GOP certainly knows what it’s against, be it cancel culture, media bias, or the COVID lockdowns, it has ceased to exist nationally as a proponent of good ideas.
Four years of Trump saw the foundational pillars of the GOP shattered. Fiscal discipline gave way to more red ink than Obama, and that was before COVID. A strong national defense gave way to undermining our alliances while cozying up to Putin and Xi. Social conservatism gave way to an eye for an eye the means justify the ends, all while bowing to the whims of a thrice-married moral degenerate.
About the only pillar that thrived under Trump was the nomination of conservative judges, but you’d have to thank Mitch McConnell for that one. And even these judges saw through the lies Trump and his defenders told about the election being stolen.
Contrast this with the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency. The idea of piling on more trillions in national debt is beyond bad. The impact of inflation on gas prices and grocery store bills does little to expand economic prosperity for working Americans. But one has to give Biden and the Democrats this: because the modern GOP abandoned Reaganism in favor of grievance culture the Democrats are in the drivers seat on policy. While Fox News sneers at what they call Sleepy/Senile Joe, he’s advancing the Left’s agenda at a pace Obama would be envious of. And he’s doing it with Democrats having smaller majorities in Congress than any majority Trump, Obama, and Bush ever had.
After the insurrection at the Capitol the Republicans had the opportunity to become an ideas party again. Instead, too many decided to focus on Dr. Seuss, Major League Baseball, and restricting ballot access. When that is the face we put forward to the public we can potentially win elections but will hardly be ready for governance when we do. It’s time to lay aside anger, and figure out how to get back to governing as a responsible party that speaks to all Americans.
Carlton Huffman
Granite Falls