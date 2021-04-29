Letter: GOP lost its identity under Trump; it is time to reclaim our common sense

The comedian Lewis Black once said that the Democrats were the party of bad ideas while the Republicans were the party of no ideas. As a younger partisan I used to bristle at that notion, but the first 100 days of the Biden presidency have given it a ring of truth. While the GOP certainly knows what it’s against, be it cancel culture, media bias, or the COVID lockdowns, it has ceased to exist nationally as a proponent of good ideas.

Four years of Trump saw the foundational pillars of the GOP shattered. Fiscal discipline gave way to more red ink than Obama, and that was before COVID. A strong national defense gave way to undermining our alliances while cozying up to Putin and Xi. Social conservatism gave way to an eye for an eye the means justify the ends, all while bowing to the whims of a thrice-married moral degenerate.

About the only pillar that thrived under Trump was the nomination of conservative judges, but you’d have to thank Mitch McConnell for that one. And even these judges saw through the lies Trump and his defenders told about the election being stolen.