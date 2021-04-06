Letter: GOP has nothing to offer a changing country

How can a government derive its powers from the consent of the governed as stated in the Declaration of Independence if they impede the voices of the governed, i.e., the vote? The Declaration of Independence was clearly aspirational and the Constitution to follow 10 years later did little to answer that question other than language about how to elect the president and vice president and leaving to the states the time, place, and manner for electing our representatives. They did leave us the caveat “that Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations."

Through great sacrifice, four Constitutional Amendments, the Snyder Act of 1924 and many other acts such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 white men who don’t own property, African Americans, Native Americans, non-English speaking citizens, women, and 18-year-olds have the right to vote along with the initial category of white men who owned property.

Removed as barriers to voting are property status, gender, race and age and no more poll taxes and literacy tests. Intimidation of voters is punishable by law, but the spirit of Jim Crow sadly lives on in the form of voter suppression, gerrymandering, and making it harder to vote. That spirit is now pushing election fraud and whining about how hard it is to win when too many people vote.