Letter: GOP has nothing to offer a changing country

How can a government derive its powers from the consent of the governed as stated in the Declaration of Independence if they impede the voices of the governed, i.e., the vote? The Declaration of Independence was clearly aspirational and the Constitution to follow 10 years later did little to answer that question other than language about how to elect the president and vice president and leaving to the states the time, place, and manner for electing our representatives. They did leave us the caveat “that Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations."
Through great sacrifice, four Constitutional Amendments, the Snyder Act of 1924 and many other acts such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 white men who don’t own property, African Americans, Native Americans, non-English speaking citizens, women, and 18-year-olds have the right to vote along with the initial category of white men who owned property.
Removed as barriers to voting are property status, gender, race and age and no more poll taxes and literacy tests. Intimidation of voters is punishable by law, but the spirit of Jim Crow sadly lives on in the form of voter suppression, gerrymandering, and making it harder to vote. That spirit is now pushing election fraud and whining about how hard it is to win when too many people vote.
Rank-and-file members of the Republican Party have been brainwashed into believing that they lose only when there is fraud. However, the leadership of the party and the legislatures know exactly what they are doing with gerrymandering and their euphemistically named Voter ID bills.
Following the 2020 election and the “big lie,” over 40 states are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at making it harder for people to vote, with a target on the backs of those they assess to vote Democratic.
The Republican Party, in my opinion, is guilty of malfeasance and strategic incompetence. They in essence are saying we are unwilling to change and have nothing to offer to a demographically changing country. Holding power “trumps” embracing democratic norms.
Republicans are pitching a hissy fit over H.R. 1 that recently passed the House but have themselves to blame for triggering the need to turn “may at any time” into must now “by law make or alter such regulations."
David Turman
Hickory