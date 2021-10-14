 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gonzales thinks with his head and his heart
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: Gonzales thinks with his head and his heart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago Robbie Gonzales ran for a seat on the Newton-Conover Board of Education. I supported him then because I was lucky enough to see him in action long before he ran for the board.

Robbie volunteered with the Newton Conover Marching Red Devils, and my son was a big fan. He raved about how much Robbie was doing to help them improve. Four years later my son has graduated, Robbie is currently the chair of the Newton-Conover Board of Education, and he's running for re-election. Robbie has always put actions ahead of words and kids ahead of policies. He is exactly the kind of leader the board needs now and in the future.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a year where school boards have come under increasingly heavy fire for decisions regarding COVID-19 policies, it has always been clear that Robbie was thinking with both his head and his heart, ensuring the children of Newton and Conover had a safe and exemplary school system to call home. This was confirmed by the recent school system rankings that showed NCHS to be a model system.

When my son comes home from college now he makes time to have lunch with Robbie and catch up. I can't think of a better character endorsement than that. I hope you'll join me in re-electing Robbie Gonzales, and watch him continue to build a better NCCS system. And if you need to find him before Election Day, just check where the Marching Red Devils are. Chances are, he'll be there too.

Dave Harris

Conover

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert