Letter: Gonzales thinks with his head and his heart

Four years ago Robbie Gonzales ran for a seat on the Newton-Conover Board of Education. I supported him then because I was lucky enough to see him in action long before he ran for the board.
Robbie volunteered with the Newton Conover Marching Red Devils, and my son was a big fan. He raved about how much Robbie was doing to help them improve. Four years later my son has graduated, Robbie is currently the chair of the Newton-Conover Board of Education, and he's running for re-election. Robbie has always put actions ahead of words and kids ahead of policies. He is exactly the kind of leader the board needs now and in the future.
In a year where school boards have come under increasingly heavy fire for decisions regarding COVID-19 policies, it has always been clear that Robbie was thinking with both his head and his heart, ensuring the children of Newton and Conover had a safe and exemplary school system to call home. This was confirmed by the recent school system rankings that showed NCHS to be a model system.
When my son comes home from college now he makes time to have lunch with Robbie and catch up. I can't think of a better character endorsement than that. I hope you'll join me in re-electing Robbie Gonzales, and watch him continue to build a better NCCS system. And if you need to find him before Election Day, just check where the Marching Red Devils are. Chances are, he'll be there too.