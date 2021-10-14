Letter: Gonzales thinks with his head and his heart

Four years ago Robbie Gonzales ran for a seat on the Newton-Conover Board of Education. I supported him then because I was lucky enough to see him in action long before he ran for the board.

Robbie volunteered with the Newton Conover Marching Red Devils, and my son was a big fan. He raved about how much Robbie was doing to help them improve. Four years later my son has graduated, Robbie is currently the chair of the Newton-Conover Board of Education, and he's running for re-election. Robbie has always put actions ahead of words and kids ahead of policies. He is exactly the kind of leader the board needs now and in the future.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a year where school boards have come under increasingly heavy fire for decisions regarding COVID-19 policies, it has always been clear that Robbie was thinking with both his head and his heart, ensuring the children of Newton and Conover had a safe and exemplary school system to call home. This was confirmed by the recent school system rankings that showed NCHS to be a model system.