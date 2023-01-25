Letter: GoFundMe organizer had no choice but to refund the money

The recent article published by the HDR entitled "I Just Want To be Left Alone" was highly disheartening, particularly for someone who has known the details of this situation from its beginning. I write this from fact and not personal opinion. When Mr. Ramseur did not qualify for the state emergency repair money due to the repair cost far exceeding the limits, people in the community sought to help him. He was living in a home exposed to the elements since a tree fell on his trailer, splitting it in two. The one tarp placed over the opening created by the tree did not cover it entirely, leaving the home and Mr. Ramseur open to the elements and animals that might find their way through the damaged area. He is also in a wheelchair since he is a double amputee and has plywood covering holes in the rotted floor. It was the professional assessment of the inspector that repairs would far exceed the value of the present home and may not be reparable at all.

Subsequently, Habitat for Humanity reached out to area churches when they could not provide Mr. Ramseur a home titled in his name, and Corinth Reformed Church, along with Todd Byrd, began to try and help this man. During the early meetings, Mr. Ramseur was humbled and grateful for how individuals within the community were willing to help. Although they were strangers to each other, these original five individuals who cared deeply for their fellow man began to work tirelessly to raise funds and secure volunteers to provide him a safe place to live. Mr. Byrd created a GoFundMe, and the group closely involved with Mr. Ramseur raised the money through the generous people in our community and churches. A new trailer was located and purchased with the donated funds by a more recent group member when a suitable used one could not be found.

At some point, after purchasing the trailer and having conversations with those not as closely involved, Mr. Ramseur became untrusting of some trying to help. Seeds of doubt were sown apparently by rehashing distrust based on his memories of the civil rights movement, according to the article in the HDR. This fear was not present until the involvement of some that have made false allegations towards the organizer and others. There was a misunderstanding about what a limited power of attorney was, and what started as a very positive relationship deteriorated rapidly. The dealership where the trailer was purchased offered to send someone to take Mr. Ramseur to get the title work, offered to get him a notary of his choosing, and he was assured by many the trailer would be titled in his name. The original group and GoFundMe organizer stepped away, and multiple clergies tried to explain to Mr. Ramseur that the trailer would be his, titled in his name alone, and nobody was trying to trick him or take his assets. The home was set to be titled in Mr. Ramseur's name, but he had reached a point of distrust so great that he believed that the limited power of attorney form would permit someone to access his bank account(s), land and other material assets. Having read the document in question, a competent attorney would have identified it as a limited power of attorney frequently used in motor vehicle transactions for title work.

Sadly, despite many in the community's efforts, Mr. Ramseur continued to decline a new home. The trailer dealership recently made a refund, and the organizer of the GoFundMe has completed the process of refunding the donors’ money. I have seen comments on the GoFundMe (now closed) and The Hickory Bubble suggesting the money should be given to Mr. Ramseur. Some even suggested that the organizer might not use the money for its intended purpose. The GoFundMe was to "Give George A New Home," and that was done and refused. At that point, the organizer had no alternative but to refund the donor's money.

I fear this article, which in my opinion, did not fairly report all of the facts, will deter people from donating to help other community neighbors in need in the future and will further racial division. This situation was never about race, and race should never have been used to manipulate a disabled, elderly man. I genuinely hope all readers will do their due diligence, speak to all involved, and make their own conclusion about what is fact or not. I pray others continue to be loving neighbors that want to and will help their fellow humans in need. Sadly, many have been hurt, distrust has been sown, false information has been disseminated, and one of our neighbors continues living in a very unsafe environment.

Grace McLaurin Ehrenreich

Hickory