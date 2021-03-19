Letter: Go back to believing in America

Do you think you are safe? Do you have a fence around you and your family 24 hours a day? Very soon you will need it.

I doubt you will be able to get enough protection. Our government will, though. They will use your military and your money to protect them. They are allowing all this invasion and lawlessness and division to take place. They are creating it.

The Democrats think they are smart. That thinking is going to get a lot of people dead! Already has. They think that this open border is good! They think by calling everybody racist that doesn’t agree with them is good. Invasion at our border, division in our country and an absolutely crazy government is going to cost us more than we can pay! It is insane to let this happen.

We are on the doorstep of losing this country if people don’t wake up quick. This country is lost! Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, and this insane administration, do not have any idea how to run a country. This is the worst thing that has ever happened in American history. It is worse than the virus. It is worse than all the wars. It WILL cost us this country!

Look at the damage already done. Soon it will be a point of no return! Do you really hate your country that much, to let money grubbing fools throw it away?