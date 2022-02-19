 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Glue and screws did not save the arches
Letter: Glue and screws did not save the arches

The city spent 800k on the arches! When installing last year they heard a loud crack.

The manufacturer told the city to use some wood screws and wood glue and it would be fine. Guess not.

They got lucky no one was injured or killed.

Michael Maulding

Hickory

