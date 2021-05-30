Letter: Give thanks for those who died for our nation

I love the big sporting events, beach trips, cookouts, pool parties, and camping trips people plan for Memorial Day weekend. Those are good things in life and there is nothing wrong with slowing down a little to enjoy them. However, I do hate that many people don’t even know what Memorial Day represents. I don’t like that for many it’s just another day off work. I feel I’d be remiss if I didn’t express that I have grown uncomfortable with how our society (self-included) treats this weekend.

I really think there should be a balance to celebrating the lives of the fallen on Memorial Day while also solemnly respecting the sacrifices that were made for us. If we made a conscious effort to show some gratitude for the fallen, I do think our children could learn from this. The blood that has been spilled for us is real, and it came from people with real families and real dreams. Maybe this year we should stop for the national moment of remembrance, throw our party in memory of a specific person who was killed in action, visit a local memorial, watch a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, or do something creative that teaches our kids what Memorial Day truly is. I don’t think it needs to be a completely somber day, but we’ve strayed pretty far from the roots of this holiday.