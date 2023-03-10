Next week, on March 12, our organization will celebrate another year of bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls, another year of truly making a difference in the lives of so many. Who would have thought that Juliette Gordon Low’s first Girl Scout troop of 18 girls in 1912 would lead to a worldwide organization that helps girls and women become the leaders of tomorrow?

At Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), we are proud to continue the work Juliette began over 100 years ago. We are currently over 10,600 members strong and continue to add more girls to our sisterhood every day, building on the generations we have already served and continuing the momentum of our mission into the future. From outdoor experiences to troop meetings to community partner programming, everything we offer girls gives them opportunities to expand their interests, builds skills for a lifetime and increase their ability to face any challenge head-on.

We know the importance of having this all-girl environment for today’s girls. A safe place where they can learn how to navigate the world with courage and confidence, believe in themselves and others and be able to try new things in a safe setting — where success and failure are all done with the support of caring adults and forever friends. We know it’s Girl Scouts, and I want the rest of our community to know that too!

I invite you to join me in extending an open invitation to all girls throughout western and central North Carolina to become a part of the GSCP2P family and the greater Girl Scout Movement. With your commitment to making this world a better place for all girls and our dedication to providing programming and resources that lead to positive lifelong values, friendships and skills, we can and will make a difference.

I can’t wait to see where our girls’ journey takes them!

Jennifer Wilcox

CEO of Girl Scouts, Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Hickory