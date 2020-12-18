Letter: Get your facts straight about Columbus

What? Columbus didn’t discover America?

Of course he didn’t, but what he did achieve was far more significant.

Allow me to quickly dispel two popular myths about Christopher Columbus: First, he didn’t set sail westward into the setting sun to prove Earth was round. Europeans had know that since the 6th century. Nor did he sail west to discover America. The Vikings had known that since the 11th century, so Europeans already knew about the American continent and that it was inhabited by indigenous people.

Most of what Americans learn of Columbus in school are myths that were invented in 1828 by one of America’s best-known authors, Washington Irving — the writer of such classics as “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip Van Winkle.” In 1828 Irving published “The Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus” thus creating the legends that Columbus was a Spanish patron, that he proved Earth was round, and that he discovered America.

Washington Irving’s book became a runaway bestseller, and his inaccurate account of Columbus’ adventure soon became fact rather than legend. It was this legend that most of us learned in school.