Letter: Get vaccinated and protect the greatest generation

Recently I went streaking in downtown Hickory in the middle of the day. Well, call it streaking 2021 style. I went out without my mask. It was refreshing and fun. I am dating myself but now I know what Ray Stevens was singing about so many years ago. (Google him it will be worth the laugh.)

I walked into Hatch Sandwich Bar and ordered one of the specials and sat outside sans mask and looked down First Avenue. The weather was perfect and I got a great view of the WHKY tower surrounded by blue sky. But in the midst of my maskless feast, I noticed something.

Down the street was a mural that I had passed numerous times. It was the mural commemorating the Miracle of Hickory. It was a different time. We were in the midst of a World War and a horrible epidemic. Hospitals in Charlotte had filled up with polio patients and there was no room for the children who were victims of this horrible disease.

But within days the citizens of Hickory constructed a make-shift hospital and had it up and running. Some called it a miracle but I think it showed what patriotic citizens can do when they work together. We had a war to win. Not just against the German and Japanese empires but also against the horrible scourge of polio.