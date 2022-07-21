Letter: Get the witch hunts out of our government

Flavia Dietrich has it right. Dystopia, here we come. Trump talked of witch hunts all the time. Flavia might be a century or two off, speaking of 1800s. I think maybe 17th century is a more appropriate analogy. In 1692-1693 200 people were tried as witches and 20 executed, all in the name of religious fervor, envy and fear in a Calvinist puritan society brought on by young girls having fits of sorts, real or imagined.

A total of 55 people confessed to being witches. This bought them time and they would testify against others, analogous to Texas's vigilante abortion law. They never burned anybody at the stake. They hanged them or pressed them to death by placing boards on them and then piling on rocks.

Even at that time it seems hard to believe that people really believed in real evil magic.

We probably won't regress that far back, but the same attitudes that brought on that Salem horror exist today. To those who think liberals are evil, I have never in my long life seen anything do more evil than extreme conservatism is capable of. Think Calvanistic Puritanism. Get it out of our government this November.

Vergne Harvey

Conover