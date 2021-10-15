 Skip to main content
Letter: Fulbright listens and helps
Joie Fulbright not only listens, he’s actually responsive and helpful. He takes action. He has been on the Conover City Council for 12 years now, and I’ve been by his business in downtown Conover to talk with him on three different occasions, twice to ask questions about our city services and once to ask about future development. Mr. Fulbright took his personal time to make sure my questions were answered correctly, and he even referred me to a Conover Public Works employee who helped me resolve a sanitation issue

I’m voting for Joie Fulbright for re-election because I don’t know what more I could ask for from a city councilman. He is approachable, he does a good job, and he cares.

Jeremy Ledford

Conover

