Letter: Fulbright is thrifty with his money and Conover's cash

I have known Joie Fulbright since 1985. We were business partners for several years and Joie always gave the extra effort to be sure everything was ready on time and on budget. Joie is extremely fair and honest in his business and personal dealings.

When Joie decided to run for city council, I knew that he would always do what was best for the citizens of Conover. Joie’s motto “I am the peoples voice” is something he has lived by the entire time he has been a councilman. Joie is not a YES man. He reads, studies, and evaluates all business issues on the agenda each month and he is ready to ask hard questions when Conover is spending tax money.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joie is very thrifty with his own money and he votes to spend Conover’s money as if it were his own.

During Joie’s 12 years on the Conover Council our city has grown with new businesses, homes, and many other improvements that have been very beneficial for our citizens. Conover is a better city because of his service and dedication to improve our quality of life.

Dan Timmerman Sr.

Conover