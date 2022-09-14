Letter: Forrest Ferrell the basketball coach remembered

It is with a great deal of heartfelt sadness, but with the utmost respect, that I share these words about my late friend Forrest Ferrell. Many people knew Forrest Ferrell the judge and Forrest Ferrell the lawyer. I want to let you know about Forrest Ferrell the basketball coach.

I first met Forrest in 1982 when I moved to Hickory to begin employment with the City of Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. Forrest was coaching in our Pee Wee Girls Basketball program; teams were organized through the elementary schools within the Hickory Public Schools. Forrest was the head coach of the Oakwood Jays and was being ably assisted by Eddie Neill. Forest and I instantly became friends even though I was a N.C. State graduate and he had received his law degree from UNC.

Forrest was the most patient and caring coach when teaching the game of basketball to these 9- and 10-year-old girls. He kept the game fun for his players, even though he was very competitive when it became game time. In turn, Coach Ferrell's players loved him!

Forrest, along with Gene Sigmon, began the girls travel basketball program in the area (Catawba Valley AAU Basketball). The program gave numerous girls the opportunity to play a higher level of basketball, with many receiving college scholarships. Eventually, his program merged with the boys program (Carolina Express Basketball) of which I was involved with at that time.

For a long time Forrest stepped away from coaching basketball. However, prior to my retirement in 2019, I had the pleasure of watching Forrest coach basketball again. But, this time he was coaching his grandson in our 7 and 8-year-old Bantam Boys basketball program.

In my eyes, Forrest Ferrell had three loves: his family, the legal profession, and being a basketball coach.

Well done, good and faithful servant!

Mack McLeod

Hickory