Letter: Folks, America is in trouble

As we watch El Paso prepare for the arrival of Joe Biden his totalitarian regime is there cleaning up the streets of El Paso so the MSM news footage will not show the American people the truth. But most Americans know the truth because we hear Democrats in these so-called sanctuary cities begging for millions of taxpayer dollars to pay for a problem they have purposely created. Then when the problem lands at their doorstep blame Republican governors who are on the borders fighting this problem every day and being told to suck it up by the totalitarian regime in the White House. But not only are they being told to suck it up they are being told there is no problem as the MSM follows suit and protects the Democrats narrative and agenda.

If you listen to the White House press secretary that lies through her teeth every day, they inherited this problem which we all know President Trump was all over building the border wall that Joe stopped and was holding Mexico accountable for the flood of people coming through Mexico. Title 42 which Trump put into place also in March of 2020 was another deterrent that Democrats and their media attacked and criticized as racist.

Democrats claim Republicans have no solutions to fix the problem Democrats have created and Democrats gleefully have no plans to fix. But what have Democrats offered as solutions? As Mexican drug cartels control our borders and are operating in every state the China drug fentanyl problem has exploded and the death rates have skyrocketed under the Biden regime. Human trafficking and smuggling have skyrocketed, and the Democrat media covers none of this.

Folks, America is in trouble and this problem is only going to get worse as radicalized Democrats and their compromised president are purposely trying to destroy our country as founded. Totalitarians will always tell you the opposite of what you are seeing is the truth. That's why the streets of El Paso had to be cleaned up as Biden does a drive by to look at something he cares nothing about.

Eugene Reid

Hickory