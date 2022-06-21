Letter: Focus on Hickory's current residents rather than trying to attract new ones

Recently, U.S. News and World Report deemed Hickory as the #1 most affordable place to live in the United States, among other rankings such as #31 overall best place to live. And while Hickory does have a lot to offer, it is important to shed light on some harmful processes going on right now that are being done at the expense of many members of our community. These rankings, while they do represent some wonderful parts of Hickory, fail to reflect some of Hickory’s deep infrastructure issues that tend to go unsolved at the expense of looking like a desirable area to live.

Projects such as the City Walk have highlighted aspects that make Hickory a desirable place to live, engaging civilians in a soon to be 10-mile walk that draws attention to the various attractions in Hickory as well as the beautiful, diverse amount of nature that the city has. But while this project poses a lot of potential, there are dozens of other causes that could have greatly benefitted if similar funding was allocated to them.

The City Walk itself is a $14.3 million project. If that amount was allocated towards causes such as affordable housing and transportation, communities would immediately benefit and face a better quality of life. It is no secret that Hickory is a town faced with an immense wealth and housing divide between different areas of town and investing in projects like the city walk ignores existing problems here today. This strategy is deeply harmful to the current residents, and not to mention it increases detrimental processes such as gentrification, which is already going strong in many areas of Hickory today.

With rumors swirling of plans to redevelop historically Black communities such as Ridgeview, it is clear that these plans are done only to appeal to wealthier individuals looking to move here. The needs of Hickory's current residents, especially those in need of help, are completely thrown out the window. The lack of reliable public transportation, grocery stores in areas that are not predominantly white, and basic upkeep of needed resources such as sidewalks, are just a few of the other deeply rooted infrastructure issues that need to be fixed immediately here in Hickory.

The city needs to stop focusing on attracting newcomers when there are still thousands of individuals who have been here for decades who need help right now.

Maryn Larsen

Hickory