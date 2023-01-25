 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flowers missing from mother's grave

My mother is buried in Oakwood Cemetery. My wife and I placed flowers on her marker on Jan. 14 (Valentine roses) to replace the Christmas flowers that had disappeared.

We went to visit today (Jan. 21) and the new flowers were gone. This is not the first time this has happened. I just find it very hard to believe that someone would steal flowers off of a grave. The marker is just a couple of feet from road so it makes it easy picking.

If anyone sees anything suspicious in Oakwood Cemetery, please report it.

Charles Phillips

Hickory

