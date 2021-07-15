Letter: Fireworks scare my cats, disturb my peace

Fireworks at Crawdad Stadium: Does it really have to continue never-ending, every weekend?

Are these people not aware what this noise does to pets and wildlife? Check all the Lost and Found pets on Facebook. Animals get scared and run away; people are posting "scared from fireworks noise."

Is there any kind of noise ordinance? It really sounds like guns going off in the NW/Long View area of Hickory. We would like some peace and quiet in our homes.

My friend can also hear this in Lakeland Park. I moved to this area 3 years ago and it is nonstop. My three cats in my house get so scared.

Humans stop and think of someone else besides yourselves. There are other beings sharing this planet.

Kris Ferguson

Hickory