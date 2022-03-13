Letter: Fight to save America and freedom

Fight to save America and freedom
There are two main tenants to the progressive movement: The Green New Deal and Education.
Speaking of The Green New Deal, Bernie Sanders said, “The climate crisis is not only the single greatest challenge facing our country; it is also our single greatest opportunity to build a more just and equitable future, but we must act immediately.”
There are a number of key points to his program, but the first point states, “Transform our energy system to 100% renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.” The problem here is: America will have to buy the solar panels, the wind turbines and the batteries from China. Where are the 20 million American jobs? In addition, America would now be dependent on other countries for our energy needs. As it is today, America cannot even manufacture the masks that were mandated during the COVID-19 crisis. This requirement means that the American economy is destroyed to reduce carbon emissions while the rest of the world continues to pollute. Yep, that makes great sense.
The progressive Left believes in John Dewey’s philosophy “that children’s minds must be molded to appreciate a collectivist society and denounce our inalienable rights as citizens in a free society.” Dewey’s extensive writings can be boiled down to five main points. They are:
1. God does not exist. Therefore, we have no inalienable rights.
2. Man does not possess inherent rights outside of what the government gives us.
3. Nothing is absolute; truth is relative. Absolutes must be eliminated, including natural rights and natural laws if a collective social order can be achieved.
4. Capitalism is unacceptable. Production and consumption should be controlled by a powerful central state.
5. People must be educated to the recognition of the importance of finding experts and entrusting administration to them.
A century after the progressive movement began in America, these methods are ingrained in our education system and will continue to instill collective or “progressive” assumptions and beliefs in the minds of our students until they are recognized for what they are and reversed. This is why school boards are fighting so hard to deny parents a right to decide how their children will be educated.
Fight to save America; it is (was) the great bastion of Freedom in the world!
Tom Allen
Hickory
