Letter: Fight to save America and freedom

Fight to save America and freedom

Speaking of The Green New Deal, Bernie Sanders said, “The climate crisis is not only the single greatest challenge facing our country; it is also our single greatest opportunity to build a more just and equitable future, but we must act immediately.”

There are a number of key points to his program, but the first point states, “Transform our energy system to 100% renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.” The problem here is: America will have to buy the solar panels, the wind turbines and the batteries from China. Where are the 20 million American jobs? In addition, America would now be dependent on other countries for our energy needs. As it is today, America cannot even manufacture the masks that were mandated during the COVID-19 crisis. This requirement means that the American economy is destroyed to reduce carbon emissions while the rest of the world continues to pollute. Yep, that makes great sense.