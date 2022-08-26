Letter: FBI raid is more meddling in elections

Citizens see the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago through a political lens. Mine screens for “election interference.” That’s true as well for Trump:

“The RAID was politics, the Midterm Elections and 2024. It’s another form of Election CHEATING ... They use the FBI & DOJ to try and dirty up their opponents ..." (August 14 statement)

With mid-terms in roughly 80 days, the FBI gets a drip-drip-drip of leaks to friendly media, an indictment, and, likely, the arrest of the former president.

Good background for what is unfolding is the intel community’s meddling in the 2020 election.

On October 9, 2020, one month before the 2020 presidential election, the FBI announced arrests in a plot to kidnap and murder Michigan’s Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer, a harsh Trump critic. The FBI arrests of alleged plotters generated intense negative publicity for Trump. As Julie Kelly reported at the conservative site American Greatness:

“During a dramatic speech on October 8, 2020, Whitmer blamed Trump for ‘stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred’ ... Joe Biden accused Trump of sending ‘dog whistles’ to white supremacist militias, later telling reporters it was ‘despicable’ and ‘beneath the office of the presidency’ that Trump allegedly encouraged the would-be kidnappers.”

In the first trial of four kidnap-murder defendants in April, 2022, two were acquitted of all charges. Two had mistrials (hung juries). Defense lawyers used an entrapment defense. A Tucker Carlson monologue (Aug. 16) covers amazing details revealed at trial. Find it on Rumble. As I write, a jury has just found the remaining two defendants, the two who had mistrials in April, guilty.

On October 20, 2020 50-plus retired intel leaders signed a letter stating that reports of emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.” News media trumpeted the claim. Biden wielded it like a cudgel in the final debate.

Way back in January of 2017, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), now majority leader of the U. S. Senate, made prescient remarks of Donald Trump’s already tense relationship with the intelligence community: “Let me tell you. You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

We must be on about the fourth or fifth way. Coming up: High-stakes mid-terms for the FBI. If the GOP gains control of the House and/or Senate, aggressive oversight is likely.

Tom Shuford

Lenoir