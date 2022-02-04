Letter: Farmers are asking for help and we should listen

This week farmers from across the southeast are gathering for the annual Southern Farm Show in Raleigh. But despite these folks gathering to check out the latest, greatest technology in agriculture, many farmers agree that new technology without any repairability, isn’t what’s best in show this season.

Farmers in North Carolina and across the country rely on their tractors and other equipment to get the job done, so when it breaks down, they need it fixed quickly. But manufacturers often refuse to provide farmers and independent mechanics with all the materials — particularly software tools —needed to fix modern tractors.

In fact, a new report from NCPIRG Education Fund and the National Farmers Union surveyed farmers from 15 states and found that 77% of farmers have opted for older equipment that doesn’t require dealer intervention to fix and 95% of farmers surveyed support Right to Repair reforms, which would require manufacturers to provide access to all of the repair materials needed to fix modern farm equipment.