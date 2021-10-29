 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Farewell to Hampton Heights, where I learned to play golf
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: Farewell to Hampton Heights, where I learned to play golf

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Just wanted to give a quick thank you to Hampton Heights golf course for all the years of golf to the many golfers in Hickory. I learned to play golf at Hampton Heights at a summer junior golf clinic when I was 13 years old. That was some 42 years ago and I still play golf weekly.

The course provided quick 18-hole rounds with consistent little Bermuda greens enjoyed by everyone. This Hickory icon lasted far longer than I expected with this piece of real estate in a prime location.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I am extremely sad to see it go, and I will always remember the good times there.

Phillip Sipe

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert