Letter: Farewell to Hampton Heights, where I learned to play golf

Just wanted to give a quick thank you to Hampton Heights golf course for all the years of golf to the many golfers in Hickory. I learned to play golf at Hampton Heights at a summer junior golf clinic when I was 13 years old. That was some 42 years ago and I still play golf weekly.
The course provided quick 18-hole rounds with consistent little Bermuda greens enjoyed by everyone. This Hickory icon lasted far longer than I expected with this piece of real estate in a prime location.
I am extremely sad to see it go, and I will always remember the good times there.
Phillip Sipe
Hickory