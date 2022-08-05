Letter: Everyone needs to wake up

Do you actually know what a traitor is? Do you know what the punishment should be? Are you being lied to? Have you been gullible? Is your source of news telling you the truth? What do you think about the state of our country? It is in dire shape.

The facts are coming out about who and what is the reasons. And it certainly is treason! Just look at your politicians. The Biden family, selling and peddling your country. Taking money from China, Russia, and anyone else they can bilk for millions for their family. The Pelosis' insider trading and voting on laws to enrich themselves. The absolute ridiculous Jan. 6th. Committee. The ridiculous DOJ and FBI. The facts have been there. A lot of you chose to ignore them, strictly because you call yourselves democrats. Well, the fat's in the fire, the cat's outta the bag. And the proof is definitely in the pudding!

This government cannot stand the light of day. They are in all definitions traitors to the country, traitors to the people and traitors to God. Everyone needs to wake up. There was very good reason Merrick Garland wasn’t put on the Supreme Court. He should be impeached, run out of town, ostracized.

One sure way to start getting the country back on track would be to take back all the money these people have made and stole from it! Let them feel what it's like to have to work for a living. They would not last a week. Are you going to let them keep on taking? Are you actually going to vote for someone who thinks like they do?

You know the saying, don’t you? First your money, then your clothes. They don’t even stop there. They want your freedom, your country, and a whole lot of your lives. Think about it. For a change

Larry Allen,

Newton