Letter: Everyone does not fall neatly into 2 political boxes

I don’t care much for Sandra Bolick’s solution to the liberal/conservative divide and her attempt to place everyone in one of two boxes. She says she believes in and supports safety nets but depicts liberal efforts to expand them as socialism.
She articulates a belief in free markets. Liberals can also believe in free markets but question their existence given that 3-4 major companies control many of the markets in our economy. We would love for the private sector to provide for society’s needs but when they don’t we turn to government.
Conservatives claim to believe that God and faith, family and hard work, along with the Constitution are the foundations of the country. Liberals would qualify that to be freedom of religion, separation of church and state, family and hard work and that the Constitution with its 27 Amendments, proving that progressives have been around since our founding, helping to form a more perfect union.
Sandra says she believes that power can be abused, wants our police to be fair and our justice system to work for everyone. We have a news flash for her, so do liberals. So why label such efforts as protection of the porn industry and illegal drugs?
We are a diverse nation, so of course there is division which becomes a problem only when our differences morph into hate based on race or religion or tribal politics. Sandra, perhaps unwittingly, exposes many common threads among Americans, threads concealed by negativity, ignorance, myopia, politics and a media that thrives on and reinforces all the above.
We should all want the truth but far too often people “can’t handle the truth." They can’t handle that a president trying to govern as he promised is the reality of elections and not an insult to those who voted for the other candidate.
Take for example, immigration reform. Republicans and Democrats for several decades have recognized what needs to be done. We have had a bipartisan solution collecting dust since Graham and McCain worked with Democrats on the bill but obstruction anything Obama was more important to McConnell.
Our system of government dodged a bullet on Jan. 6, 2021 and the truth of why is clear. Our future depends on coming together around those common threads, but first we must all deal with the truth.
Ellen Parsons
Hickory