Letter: Everyone does not fall neatly into 2 political boxes

I don’t care much for Sandra Bolick’s solution to the liberal/conservative divide and her attempt to place everyone in one of two boxes. She says she believes in and supports safety nets but depicts liberal efforts to expand them as socialism.

She articulates a belief in free markets. Liberals can also believe in free markets but question their existence given that 3-4 major companies control many of the markets in our economy. We would love for the private sector to provide for society’s needs but when they don’t we turn to government.

Conservatives claim to believe that God and faith, family and hard work, along with the Constitution are the foundations of the country. Liberals would qualify that to be freedom of religion, separation of church and state, family and hard work and that the Constitution with its 27 Amendments, proving that progressives have been around since our founding, helping to form a more perfect union.

Sandra says she believes that power can be abused, wants our police to be fair and our justice system to work for everyone. We have a news flash for her, so do liberals. So why label such efforts as protection of the porn industry and illegal drugs?