Letter: Every day is one circus act after another

Thank you Miss Maddox for your response or do I call you Miss Birthing Person?
The radical Democrats are so busy with all that compassion trying to control our freedom of speech and what pronouns we can use it's hard to keep up. With Democrats the ding-a-ling circus is in town every day and the ding-a-ling ring leader is illegitimate Joe! Every day it is one circus act after another.
This clown show that has taken a booming economy and ran it in the ground using COVID to destroy everything in sight is in the big ring! But if you drive a car or buy lumber or groceries you know this already. But of course the left's media and its politicians always blame Republicans when their policies start to do what they are supposed to do. Once again folks what your eyes see and your ears hear are fraudulent according to race-baiting Democrats and their media.
Inflation is about to hit hard. Joe is the second coming of Jimmy Carter with a radical twist of Barack Obama thrown in. Once again these folks are setting our future generations on the hook for all the trillions in over spending. President Trump was providing jobs that provided folks a potential in life while at the same time paying into our entitlement programs. How many people are paying into our entitlements while these nitwit Democrats pay folks to set at homes while businesses are struggling for employees? Is this the compassion you speak of?
As far as President Trump's wardrobe goes the only suit the childish, suffocating left tries to keep him in is these useless, petty, conniving lawsuits that folks like you seem to wallow in and believe as this clown show continues. The hate that Democrats foster and elude every day that is ginned up by their media and politicians only make fools of them time and time again when the allegations are proven false daily. But it never fails folks like yourself will continue to repeat these lies as the truth!
As for illegitimate Joe there is not enough polish in the world to make this piece of work and all his corruption shine. But you keep wishing and trying! The truth always comes out sooner or later.
We all know the truth is something foolish Democrats struggle with. Shine on.
Eugene Reid
Hickory