Letter: Enough is enough

Donald Trump lost the election by over 7 million popular votes and enough in the Electoral College (306-232) to sustain it. Every single secretary of state, even in Republican states, declared Biden the winner. The courts in over 100 cases denied the false allegations of election fraud. There was no systemic election fraud, PERIOD. Trump lost. It was the most secure election in American history. Let’s go forward.
We have a two-party system which, historically has worked well. Going too far to the left or too far to the right doesn’t work. It’s not my way or the highway. The Republican party has been one of low taxes, less government, and advantages for the wealthy. The Democratic party believes some government and enough taxes to get the job done is the way. I agree with that.
We are a country of more than 330 million people. We can’t all be running around doing our own thing with complete disregard for our neighbors. That’s why we have the rule of law. The Trump Republicans don’t see it that way. They won’t compromise; they won’t even discuss.
I still see Trump signs on lawns of many homes and wonder how they can support them when he has done nothing for them except supported their view that Democrats are out to get them. The Trump tax breaks were for the rich and the large corporations, not the ordinary guy down the street. He doesn’t care about you.
That brings me to Republican efforts for voter suppression. Any citizen over the age of 18 has the right to vote. We have no literacy test or any other test. Prove you are a citizen in your state and your district and you should be able to vote. When the Republicans are attempting to pass laws that inhibit your ability to access a voting machine that is not only un-American but is un-democratic. That is not America.
Shortening voter hours, eliminating vote by mail, and voting on Sundays is nothing more than a flagrant attempt to keep many people from voting. Anyone who believes differently is either stupid or a fool. If you love America and the democracy it is and afforded to each one of us, you would not allow this to happen.
There are many elected Republicans who cower silently in their places afraid of him and what he can do to their re-election. They are cowards, no backbone, and not worthy of election. Certainly not worthy to represent me. I see a major split in the Republican Party. One of the principled Republicans and the other side of the Trump republicans.
Trump preaches hate and division, and he will be known as the one who destroyed the party. All who glorify him, emblazon him, and praise him will wallow in his loss.
Don Baldwin
Hickory