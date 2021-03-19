Letter: Enough is enough

Donald Trump lost the election by over 7 million popular votes and enough in the Electoral College (306-232) to sustain it. Every single secretary of state, even in Republican states, declared Biden the winner. The courts in over 100 cases denied the false allegations of election fraud. There was no systemic election fraud, PERIOD. Trump lost. It was the most secure election in American history. Let’s go forward.

We have a two-party system which, historically has worked well. Going too far to the left or too far to the right doesn’t work. It’s not my way or the highway. The Republican party has been one of low taxes, less government, and advantages for the wealthy. The Democratic party believes some government and enough taxes to get the job done is the way. I agree with that.

We are a country of more than 330 million people. We can’t all be running around doing our own thing with complete disregard for our neighbors. That’s why we have the rule of law. The Trump Republicans don’t see it that way. They won’t compromise; they won’t even discuss.