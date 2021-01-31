Letter: Enough division, let's begin to heal

Donald Trump could have made an attempt to save his presidential legacy during his last few weeks in office. Instead, he chose to continue the false rhetoric about stolen elections and broken voting machines.

With no decency nor humility, he bade his farewell by congratulating himself for a job well done. No heart-felt encouragement for President Biden and V.P. Harris, nor our divided country, No acceptance of any responsibility for his Jan. 6 "Save the Steal" pep-rally-turned mob and its shameful outcome. Good riddance.

Now, will someone please purge and flush the White House's sewer system so we can move on and begin to heal?

Steve Bridges

Hickory NC