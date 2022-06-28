Letter: Enforce current gun laws rather than pass more

In a kneejerk reaction to the recent killings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Democrats are rushing to “do something” to prevent these killings in the future. Their instinctive reaction is pass more gun laws.

The Democrats recently passed legislation in the House to raise the age for purchasing a rifle to 21. This must mean that Democrats don’t consider people under the age of 21 to be responsible enough to own a rifle. The national drinking age for alcoholic beverages is 21 because people under that age are not deemed responsible enough to drink alcohol.

One of the biggest responsibilities that any American citizen has is the duty to vote. If people under 21 are not responsible enough to drink alcohol or own a rifle, then why should people under 21 be allowed to vote?

Every year over 1,000 teenagers die in automobile accidents due to the driver texting and driving. Perhaps the age to get a driver’s license and to own a smartphone should be raised to 21?

Rather than pass more gun control laws (which criminals will ignore) how about expanding mental health resources, enforcing existing gun control laws, and strengthening security at schools.

If passing more gun control laws worked, cities like Chicago would be a paradise.

Mass shootings almost always occur in Gun Free Zones (GFZ’). Shooters know they will not face opposition in GFZs. Allow law-abiding citizens to carry firearms in areas that are now GFZs. Shooters will be less inclined to attack if they know they will face opposition.

The NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database is used when background checks are conducted on people looking to buy a gun. Unfortunately, this database has not been populated by all agencies which should be supplying data. Some mass shooters who purchased guns legally would not have been allowed to buy guns if the NCIC database had been properly updated. Failure to report required information to the NCIC should be treated as a criminal offense.

I support background checks on people in order to buy a gun. Now, how about doing background checks on immigration applicants and political candidates?

Currently, legal gun owners have over 300 million guns and an estimated 1 trillion rounds of ammunition. If legal gun owners were the problem, I think we would know about it.

The Second Amendment empowers women as much as or more than the feminist movement.

The NRA murders 0 people and receives $0 from the government. Planned Parenthood murders 350,000 babies and receives $500 million from the government every year.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton