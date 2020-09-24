Letter: Electoral College is not sacred

Debate over the Electoral College needs to start at the beginning. It was the hotly debated process for presidential elections our founders out of exasperation settled on. Is it working as intended? Are the assumptions in its design still relevant?
The founders assumed that presidents would ultimately be appointed by the House of Representatives given no political parties existed at the time. They assumed a multiple slate of candidates with no ultimate majority thereby throwing the election to the House of Representatives. The elections of 1800 and 1824 are the only elections decided by the House.
Slavery and the 3/5 rule impacted the assignment of numbers of electors. The Electoral College was also a product of fear of “democratic mobs” and assumed ignorance on the part of those who could vote. There is today no lack of access to information or excuse for ignorance. The Electoral College is no more sacred than the initial denial of women and African Americans right to vote.
Five out of 58 elections have been decided by Electoral College victories without popular vote victories. The first was John Quincy Adams over Andrew Jackson. Four more followed, two in the last 20 years that included Bush/Gore and Trump/Clinton. Three of those five presidents are in the bottom quartile of presidential rankings, and Trump is in competition for the worst in our history.
A methodology for the election of president that has the impact of steering candidates time and resources to so-called swing states and away from a California and Texas and New York is hardly in the best interest of the nation. Popular vote elections would force candidates to campaign in all states and D.C.
Voters would then know their vote matters.
Third Party candidates have a far greater chance of influencing the outcome of an election in the Electoral College than with popular vote. Ralph Nader cost Al Gore Florida and the election and Jill Stein hurt Clinton in 2016 in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Unscrupulous political hacks can back nonsense candidates like Kanye West with the specific purpose of pulling votes in swing states from a major candidate.
Major political parties should have to compete for majorities, not plan their campaigns around winning with minorities. The Electoral College has never really worked as it was intended. Presidents need to govern the nation, not red states or blue states or swing states.
David Turman
Hickory NC
