Letter: Electoral College is not sacred

Debate over the Electoral College needs to start at the beginning. It was the hotly debated process for presidential elections our founders out of exasperation settled on. Is it working as intended? Are the assumptions in its design still relevant?

The founders assumed that presidents would ultimately be appointed by the House of Representatives given no political parties existed at the time. They assumed a multiple slate of candidates with no ultimate majority thereby throwing the election to the House of Representatives. The elections of 1800 and 1824 are the only elections decided by the House.

Slavery and the 3/5 rule impacted the assignment of numbers of electors. The Electoral College was also a product of fear of “democratic mobs” and assumed ignorance on the part of those who could vote. There is today no lack of access to information or excuse for ignorance. The Electoral College is no more sacred than the initial denial of women and African Americans right to vote.