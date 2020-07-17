Letter: Electoral College disparities run both ways

Those who want to preserve the Electoral College talk about how the big states carry more weight in the popular vote than smaller states do. Well, I would like to look at the situation from a different point of view.
North Carolina is the ninth largest state in the United States and Wyoming is the smallest. Each state gets the number of electoral votes equal to their representation in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Since each state regardless of size has two senators, that means Wyoming has three electoral votes while North Carolina has fifteen. At first glance, that may seem fair enough but keep looking.
The state of Wyoming has a population 65% of the population of Charlotte. Yet they have three electoral votes. That means in the electoral vote, every Wyoming vote counts the same as 36 North Carolina votes. That means I have to get 35 more people to vote with me in order for our combined votes to carry the weight of ONE Wyoming vote.
So by what stretch of the imagination is that in any way fair?
Thomas Blanton
Granite Falls NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!