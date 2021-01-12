Letter: Election wasn't stolen; states verified the results

I would object to the HDR allowing letters that exceed the 400-word limit, but in the case of Mr. Reid’s letter, the more he wrote, the deeper the hole got that he was digging. Way too much Kool-Aid for me and most people.

It would be easy to fact check just about everything he said, but why rehash what fact-checkers have been doing for four years? While he is praising our Lord and Savior every day, he might pray for guidance on how to avoid the insensitivity of referring to people he claims to have dementia, as buffoons.

One thing he said may have some elements of truth, the part that Trump did not let lobbyists run his White House. It is true, nobody ran the place which explains why we sit here mired down in a pandemic that has taken the lives of 350,000 Americans, destroyed small businesses and personal livelihoods. Trump had more turnover in one year than most presidents have in one term, maybe two.

Biden won Mr. Reid. It is over and not stolen as every state in the union verified their results. I would also note that the basement campaign Biden ran “trumped” Trump’s COVID-spreading rally campaign by more than 7 million votes.

Ellen Parsons

Hickory NC