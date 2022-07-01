 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Hickory Daily Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cargo Transporters
alert top story

Letter: Election fraud? What about Republicans that won in states where Trump lost?

  • 0

Regarding Trump's claim that the election was stolen, I have two questions.

The first, why were the claims of fraud only in the states that Trump lost?

The second, what about the Republicans that won in states that Trump lost?

Kelley Walker

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert