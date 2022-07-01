Letter: Election fraud? What about Republicans that won in states where Trump lost?

Regarding Trump's claim that the election was stolen, I have two questions.
The first, why were the claims of fraud only in the states that Trump lost?
The second, what about the Republicans that won in states that Trump lost?
Kelley Walker
Hickory
