Letter: Electing president by popular vote gives California all the power

Is it time to elect president by popular vote?
You say, “Let’s take off our partisan glasses and look at history,” yet you use the same tired talking points that have been used since Al Gore won the popular vote but lost the 2000 election in the Electoral College vote; and have been used since Trump beat Clinton in 2016.
You say let’s look at history, yet history has absolutely nothing to do with the issue. You even attempt to intimidate your readers by bringing slavery into the discussion. Slavery has absolutely nothing to do with 21st century elections. The reason for the Electoral College today remains the same as it was in 1776, namely the population distribution -- and its ability to skew the election results in a very un-national manner.
I prefer to scrap the talking points and look at the cold hard facts. In 2016 the facts were:
1. Hillary Clinton won 65,440,333 popular votes
2. Donald Trump won 62,926,703 popular votes
So good old Hillary won 2,513,630 more popular votes than the villain, Donald Trump. You go on to say that electing a president by the popular vote ensures that “every American’s vote counts the same.” That’s NOT TRUE – This untruth is perpetuated to influence the uninformed!
Let’s examine the popular vote total stated above and simply remove the state of California. Removing California changes the popular vote count as follows:
1. Hillary Clinton won 56,686,545 popular votes
2. Donald Trump won 58,442,893 popular votes
This means that Donald Trump WON the popular vote in 49 STATES by 1,756,348 popular votes! Let me repeat that: Donald Trump WON the popular vote after counting all votes in 49 states.
This means that every vote doesn’t count. Everyone in those 49 states could have stayed home and the popular vote winner would still have been Hillary Clinton. This is exactly why the Electoral College is so important – because I want my vote to count. I do not want California to elect my president.
Since your claim that “every vote counts the same” has been proven incorrect – you tout a clever work-around, a ruse, a trick, to purposely circumvent the Constitution. Your National Popular Vote group is a clever way for Democrats to steal an election and disqualify my vote. I have to hold my nose at your deliberate deception.
Thomas Allen
Hickory, NC
