Letter: Educated GOP elite obsesses over wokeness to cover a lack of real plans

Republicans have redefined the word woke. They are working the word like flies at a July 4th picnic. It was number 1 on the hit parade of words used at CPAC. Steve Bannon is even linking it to Putin invading Ukraine, calling him strong for not being woke and Biden weak for being woke. Harvard educated Senator Cruz seemed obsessed with critical race theory in questioning Judge Jackson.

Governor DiSantis, a Yale/Harvard (history and law) educated elite, is also obsessed with the topic. He and Cruz have White House ambitions but is an obsession with wokeness the best way to get there? Even vaccines and masks are being linked to wokeness. He recently berated some high school students attending a press conference to take off their masks.

Florida has passed a bill that would ban the use of the word gay to go along with the “discomfort” bills. Texas is considering making gender transitioning care child abuse. Harvard law grad Hugh Blackwell from neighboring Burke County with its Confederate flags greeting all traveling I-40, is pushing what he calls an academic transparency bill. Teachers thankfully responded with a resounding no.

Trump, at a rally in S.C. asked supporters to lay down their lives in a fight against critical race theory. The last time he asked supporters to lay down their lives, those that took him seriously are facing fines and prison terms.

This obsession with wokeness is a diversion to distract from the fact that the Republican Party has no agenda to address the real challenges of our time. They are trying to create a frenzy over nothing while they ban books and words, ban the teaching of the uncomfortable truths of our history, make it harder to exercise our right to vote, and sugarcoat the truth about Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, which had it succeeded would have threatened our Republic as we know it.

This tired, predictable, phony culture war strategy may still fool some of the people some of the time, even lead to an occasional election victory but what a pathetic waste of smarts among the party’s educated elite that could be developing a conservative agenda that addresses real problems, not phony ones.

David Turman

Hickory