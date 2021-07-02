Letter: Dreyer should include more science in his politics

I am writing in response to the opinion letter “COVID-19 discredits populists” by David Dreyer.
I am not that familiar with the politics of countries such as Brazil and Mexico that are referenced by the article, and I will limit my comments to the author’s claims about President Trump. Mr. Dreyer stated that President Trump “discouraged, even ridiculed, mask wearing, suggested that COVID-19 was not as bad as the flu, and touted hydroxychloroquine as a ‘miracle’ cure.” He also goes on to disparage President Trump for ignoring the experts and for calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”
Let’s address these issues:
President Trump very quickly shut down travel from China to the US. Democrats and the media accused him of being racist. We now know that he did the right thing.
President Trump created a COVID-19 task force headed by Mike Pence which included the “expert” Dr. Fauci. Early on, Dr. Fauci said that people didn’t need to wear masks. Then Dr. Fauci said to wear masks. Then Dr. Fauci said that the masks people were wearing were ineffective. It is tough to listen to the “expert” when he keeps changing his mind.
President Trump never said that hydroxychloroquine was a “miracle cure.” Hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with azithromycin has been demonstrated to improve the survival rates in some patients.
President Trump established Operation Warp Speed to fast track a vaccine for the virus. The “experts” said it would take 2 or more years to develop a vaccine. President Trump’s feelings that a vaccine could be developed much faster turned out to be correct.
In 1918 we experienced a pandemic called the Spanish Flu. So, following historical precedent, President Trump referred to COVID-19 as the China Flu. He probably should have called it the CCP Flu since that would be a more accurate description. President Trump raised the issue of the virus possibly coming from the Wuhan virology lab in early 2020. The media accused him of spreading a conspiracy theory. Well, the latest information points to the virus coming from the Wuhan lab. And, the “expert” Dr. Fauci was apparently aware of this possibility and denied it. It now appears that Dr. Fauci approved funding that very likely led to the creation of the virus.
Mr. Dreyer tries to link President Trump’s use of “China Flu” to the rise in violence against Asian-Americans. I suggest Mr. Dreyer examine the details of the attacks against Asian-Americans. He will find that these attacks are not being made by people who are Trump supporters.
I found it amusing that in his list of countries with populist leaders, Mr. Dreyer included Russia.
I suggest that Mr. Dreyer include some more science in his politics.