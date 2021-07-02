Letter: Dreyer should include more science in his politics

President Trump established Operation Warp Speed to fast track a vaccine for the virus. The “experts” said it would take 2 or more years to develop a vaccine. President Trump’s feelings that a vaccine could be developed much faster turned out to be correct.

In 1918 we experienced a pandemic called the Spanish Flu. So, following historical precedent, President Trump referred to COVID-19 as the China Flu. He probably should have called it the CCP Flu since that would be a more accurate description. President Trump raised the issue of the virus possibly coming from the Wuhan virology lab in early 2020. The media accused him of spreading a conspiracy theory. Well, the latest information points to the virus coming from the Wuhan lab. And, the “expert” Dr. Fauci was apparently aware of this possibility and denied it. It now appears that Dr. Fauci approved funding that very likely led to the creation of the virus.

Mr. Dreyer tries to link President Trump’s use of “China Flu” to the rise in violence against Asian-Americans. I suggest Mr. Dreyer examine the details of the attacks against Asian-Americans. He will find that these attacks are not being made by people who are Trump supporters.

I found it amusing that in his list of countries with populist leaders, Mr. Dreyer included Russia.