Letter: DOT needs to have turn signals working with each light change

DOT needs to have turn signals working with each light change

Using our tax money, surely the DOT would not hire workers who do not know how to wire up a traffic light. Since the DOT never knows who may want to make a left turn at any given time, surely they would not deliberately keep the left turn signal from working each time a traffic light changes. I thought maybe the DOT does not know there are traffic lights with left turn signals that do not work with each light change, and since I do not know who to contact in the DOT, I thought I would write this letter.