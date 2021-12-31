Letter: DOT needs to have turn signals working with each light change

DOT needs to have turn signals working with each light change
One can only imagine the number of drivers who sit at traffic lights during several light changes wondering why the left turn signal doesn’t work each time the light changes.
Using our tax money, surely the DOT would not hire workers who do not know how to wire up a traffic light. Since the DOT never knows who may want to make a left turn at any given time, surely they would not deliberately keep the left turn signal from working each time a traffic light changes. I thought maybe the DOT does not know there are traffic lights with left turn signals that do not work with each light change, and since I do not know who to contact in the DOT, I thought I would write this letter.
It would be great if someone did know the right contact in the DOT and, before someone wrecked trying to make a left turn with no properly working left turn signal, could get all the left turn signals working with each light change.
Carol Gene Good
Conover