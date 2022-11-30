Letter: Don't force teachers to use Critical Race Theory in classroom

When Critical Race Theory (CRT) is brought into the lower grades of school it is done very subtly. For example, the child is told you can be anything you want, and the child decides they want to be a cat. To pretend to be one is entirely different from trying to become one.

When expanding upon a life, the child thinks they can change their gender (from boy to girl or vice versa). You think it won’t happen? You are fooling yourself. If the child doesn’t like what they are, they may convince the parent to carry on with such a devious thing because they cannot refuse the child, or something has affected their sense of right and wrong or the parent(s) should decide they want to change the gender of a child. You simply do not go against nature — God’s plan for life itself.