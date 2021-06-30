Letter: Don't bite the hand that feeds you

The president wants equality? The elites in Washington and the Democrats say they want equality? The media elites say we need equality? Do you think they mean equal to them? Do you think they will give you enough to equal them?

All these do-gooders that are running their mouths about giving equality, they either are lying to your face or they literally have their head up their butts. I see the country now has an Olympic athlete that doesn’t like the national anthem, turns her back and shouts it’s a set up? Do you think she should be allowed to represent the U.S.A? Stand up in front of an international crowd and dishonor the country. The country that has given her everything. Does she not appreciate the position she is in?

All these people, talking about how bad America is, how bad white men are? Where would they be without either of these? The answer of course is: They would not even be!

But Alas, some people never learn, what most of us learned early on. (Don’t Bite the Hands That Feed YOU!)

Larry Allen

Newton