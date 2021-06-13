Letter: Don't be a part of the problem

Republicans are all in a tizzy. Those who still believe in real conservatism, truth, and principle who spoke out against Trump’s big lie and attempted insurrection, appear to be firm in their convictions. Kevin McCarthy seems to have groveled his way back, but he should be careful around buses.
Lindsay Graham’s last statement was that the party can’t survive without Trump. Kevin McCarthy cancelled Liz Cheney. Democrats, I hear, cancel cultures, Republicans, it seems, cancel people who are not loyal to Donald.
One word captures the essence of Trump, and most of the present-day Republican Party: Authoritarianism. Trump’s view of his election victory is that he owns his party and the country for that matter. Anyone who crosses him, gets cancelled or fired.
How many times did he fire someone or throw someone under the bus during his four years in office? The rights of ownership give him, he feels, the freedom to ignore societal norms, the rule of law, and the Constitution. The evidence of that is so strong as to make those who refute it appear disingenuous and supportive of the acts.
We are witnessing efforts in red states to suppress the vote and efforts to block direct democracy ballot initiatives. DeSantis, Cruz, Paul and others with presidential aspirations are betting that Trump will not run in 2024 and have calculated that the Trumpiest gets the prize.
Regardless of your frustrations with Washington or how much you hate Pelosi and Democrats or how much you fear Democratic Socialism, Fascism and authoritarianism is not the answer. If Republicans value our Constitutional Republic and all that it stands for, they will use the next few years to break from Trumpism and get back to offering conservative options to real problems.
The way back for the Republican Party is not voter suppression or throwing our Republic under the bus. The way back is not to condone audits of the 2020 election by QANON conspiracy hacks or tweet rhetoric that makes the person tweeting appear to have a seventh-grade education rather than a Harvard degree. (Ted Cruz, Elise Stefanik) The way back is to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Ruth Long
Hickory