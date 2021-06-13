Letter: Don't be a part of the problem

Republicans are all in a tizzy. Those who still believe in real conservatism, truth, and principle who spoke out against Trump’s big lie and attempted insurrection, appear to be firm in their convictions. Kevin McCarthy seems to have groveled his way back, but he should be careful around buses.

Lindsay Graham’s last statement was that the party can’t survive without Trump. Kevin McCarthy cancelled Liz Cheney. Democrats, I hear, cancel cultures, Republicans, it seems, cancel people who are not loyal to Donald.

One word captures the essence of Trump, and most of the present-day Republican Party: Authoritarianism. Trump’s view of his election victory is that he owns his party and the country for that matter. Anyone who crosses him, gets cancelled or fired.

How many times did he fire someone or throw someone under the bus during his four years in office? The rights of ownership give him, he feels, the freedom to ignore societal norms, the rule of law, and the Constitution. The evidence of that is so strong as to make those who refute it appear disingenuous and supportive of the acts.