Letter: Don't ban books, deny children a broad education

It was with sadness that I read of a challenge of 24 books that MAY be in our Catawba County School libraries. Challenges of this sort have been around for decades, and there is a regrettable new wave of them. Books I read in English classes at Hickory High in the 1960s have (foolishly, in my opinion) since been put on one list or another to be banned from schools.

I am told that staff in our schools have, as they often did in the '60s, procedures to accommodate someone who objects to a particular book. Even "The Diary of Anne Frank" has been put on ban lists. I read that book in seventh grade by ordering it from our Junior Scholastic newspaper that all seventh-graders at College Park Jr. High received. We had festivals for ordering books the paper offered.

I am pleased a committee will be reading the books before taking any action. However, I hope this is not an exercise in busy work — meaning that I hope someone checks to see that each book is actually in our libraries before reading it. The book on this list that I have most recently read in 2004 is "The Kite Runner." The book contains some accounts of homosexual rape in Afghanistan and a father who supports, buts does not acknowledge, a son born out of wedlock. But when bad things happen the main character tries to make up for any part he played in them. Some see it as a political allegory about the U.S. and Afghanistan, even as it can be read as a personal story of attempted redemption.

It's an excellent book for adults or older teens. These are not subjects that the average high school student hasn't seen on television. Let's not dumb down the libraries for ALL our students.

I live within the Hickory city limits, but I'm in a Catawba County school district. I vote for county school board and pay county taxes as well as city. Even citizens living in a city school district, still pay county taxes. We all have a stake in the education of the entire county — even older people, like me, whose children and grandchildren are already out of public school or in graduate school.

Please, don't deny all our children a broad education because of a few very vocal parents, who have found one of the new generation lists.

Julie Cline

Hickory