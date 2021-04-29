Letter: Don't assume I share your prejudices or beliefs

In response to the recent letter from Sandra Bolick. The entire, rather long, column was a continuation of what has become the normal response to anyone who disagrees with someone else's viewpoint. "They're either with me, or against me."

It's really not that simple. I rather doubt you, or anyone else, could meet, profile, and correctly place me into one of your Red or Blue boxes. So, please, don't assume I share your prejudices or beliefs. And don't assume your side is right and mine is wrong. Since we neither know each other well enough to know which side the other is on.