Letter: Do your research before voting

It takes me several weeks to do the due diligence before I vote — research all candidates for all offices, read them in their own words, cross-examine sources and claims, ask around, and of course reflect.

It can be exhausting to sift through all narratives and the noise, but it’s like a test in school. If you don’t study, we all fail! You may study a different way but an informed, educated vote is the key to a good vote. Do it!