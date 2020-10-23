 Skip to main content
Letter: Do your research before voting

It takes me several weeks to do the due diligence before I vote — research all candidates for all offices, read them in their own words, cross-examine sources and claims, ask around, and of course reflect.

It can be exhausting to sift through all narratives and the noise, but it’s like a test in school. If you don’t study, we all fail! You may study a different way but an informed, educated vote is the key to a good vote. Do it!

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory, NC

