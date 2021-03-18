Letter: Do we remove the Vietnam memorial too?

In response to Toni Abernathy's March 3, 2021 article in the Hickory Daily Record concerning the Confederate monument in Newton. Has anyone considered how the families of their ancestors would feel if the statute was removed from the Catawba County Museum grounds? It's part of history.

In seeking your truth through the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, will it make you feel better to know the families' loved ones died; would that bring you peace of mind and your peace of mind was brought about destroying someone else's memories?

How many lives have been cut short, by being called to fight for a cause, war or conflict? Right or wrong. Consider the Vietnam War. Would you have the Vietnam War Memorial removed, honoring those lives? How would these families feel? It is part of history, too.

Of course, it should be there to remind us all to find a better way to live and value all lives.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory