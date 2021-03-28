Letter: Distracted driving responsible for 1 of every 5 crashes

Distracted driving causes one out of five of all car crashes in North Carolina each year. While texting while driving is a conspicuous distraction, the danger comes from other activities such as horseplay among passengers, grooming, or driving while drowsy. It’s imperative to drive home the message of avoiding distractions while driving among younger, less-experienced drivers.

That is why, as an independent insurance agent here in Hickory, NC, I am proud to join with my colleagues across the state to remind parents and teens to #PutTheBrakesOnDistractedDriving.

Throughout April, officially designated nationally as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, our state association, the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC), will educate the motoring public about distracted driving risks. Check out our campaign by visiting http://bit.ly/PutTheBrakesOn.

Please, take time this month to have a conversation with your family about safe driving habits.

Scott Broome

Hickory