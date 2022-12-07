Letter: Disabled veterans are not fairly compensated

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They've been asking various Congress and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918, 104 years ago.

In fiscal year 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world.

They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a "loss of quality of life" payment. U.S. courts now routinely award quality of life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.

Disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites who use campaign donations to Congress people in order to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate for themselves. It is open but legal theft from the poor and disabled by the rich and powerful by the investor class of wealthy elites who constantly strive to get something for nothing from a willing Congress.

We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019.

This is now a national security problem.

Once our youth fully understand that should they enlist in the armed forces and subsequently be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty as disabled veterans. This realization among our young people will cause the armed forces to collapse quickly. In fact, that has already started. Enlistments are evaporating.

Ann Holmes

Four Oaks, NC