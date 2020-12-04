 Skip to main content
Letter: Did Trump rally spur move COVID cases here?
It surely is no mere coincidence that a rapid increase in the rate of COVID-19 virus infections in Catawba County began shortly after Donald Trump's campaign rally here.

A meticulous study by Johns Hopkins University found that a surge in infections occurred in 82% of the counties where Trump rallies were held-- a surge greater than in surrounding counties or in the state as a whole. Also, a Stanford University study traced a large number of specific COVID-19 cases to several of the Trump rallies.

Perhaps referring to our current president as The Spreader-in-Chief would not be too harsh, for the virus is not the only dangerous thing he has spread in this country and probably not the thing that, in the long run, will do the most harm to this nation.

Kermit Turner

Hickory, NC

